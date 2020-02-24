Moscow winter to set warm historical record

MOSCOW, February 24. / TASS /. This winter will be the warmest in the history of meteorological observations, and such a record will be difficult to break in subsequent winters, said the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Wilfand on Monday.

Regular meteorological observations in Russia have been conducted for about 140 years.

"In Moscow it will be the warmest winter. There is no doubt. The temperature has been extremely high all season. I think that in the coming years this record will be impossible to break, and this winter will go down in history," he told TASS.

Wilfand noted that at present, the record for heat belongs to the winter of 1961, and then the average temperature for three months was 2.8 degrees below zero. "This winter, the average temperature will certainly be higher," he said, explaining that accurate data will appear in early March.