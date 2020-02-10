Tourism on the Pole of Cold. How to survive in minus 60 degrees and to enjoy the North

A young businessman has long wanted to organize an extreme route in the Oymyakon district in the north-east of Yakutia - after all, this is the coldest point in Russia

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. A young businessman, Tuman Kyryarba, dreams to organize an extreme route to the Oymyakon district in Yakutia’s south-east. It is Russia’s coldest area, where in winter temperatures may drop to minus 60 degrees Celsius. His ideas proved to be correct: many visitors, both from Russia and abroad, want to test themselves and to learn how people live in the North. Most tourists arrive in Tomtor - a small village - the world’s coldest inhibited area. The lowest temperature of minus 67.7 degrees was registered there in 1933. Tuman was born and grew up in the Oymyakon district. He enjoyed walking in the hills - in childhood he made short trips, and later on travelled further up the mountains. Back then, probably, he realized it would be wonderful to share the scenic and gorgeous views with others. Staying where you belong "When in Yakutsk, I feel uneasy," he told TASS. "As if I remain motionless, while the time moves on." At first, the young man offered tours to friends. On the way to pick up foreign tourists he was very nervous. "You can’t guess what people are coming and how to communicate with them," he said. Presently, he is the Oymyakon Tour Company’s director, though, he says, this occupation is more of a hobby, which brings certain profit. The business is focused mostly on foreign tourists from Asia and Europe. Every year, the company welcomes about 50-60 tourists, while the district’s 20 tourism companies serve about 800-900 people a year. Extreme tours "They do not care about comfort, they come here to feel the extreme," he said about tourists. "They arrive, and immediately go to the taiga or to deer herders." Visitors must be prepared to endure the North’s extreme conditions. First of all, every visitor, planning a trip to the Pole of Cold, must consult a cardiologist.

Read also Scientists say southern fauna come to settle in Extreme North

Secondly, take care of warm clothes: high-quality thermal underwear, the unty - boots of deer skin - and a fur coat (deer fur would be the best choice), or a very warm dawn overcoat. These could be purchased at home or in Yakutsk, where warm outfit is available both in shops and at markets. Traveling is not easy for visitors. At first, cars take them from Yakutsk to the Oymyakon district. The distance is about 1,000 kilometers. In winter, driving may take 16-18 hours, but in summer - about 24 hours. If ferries are delayed, the journey may take 30 hours. "Emergency situations happen," he continued. "Sometimes, a tourist is unable to pass the route - the heart fails." Three-day trips to heights less than 2,100 meters do not require medical staff, though any group carries necessary medications. You never know what may happen during extreme trips. "Once, we take a tourist from Moscow and drive a Buran (caterpillar snowmobile - TASS), we get onto ice covered with water, and the snowmobile half-sinks, we had to drag it out. Imagine, this happened when the air temperature was minus 55 degrees, then it takes us quite a time to strike out ice from the engine. And later on, that very tourist managed to fall out of the trailer - and we notice it only 100 meters later. It’s good we’ve noticed him. He was walking towards us." Luckily, nobody’s got frozen - tourists at all times are with local guides. "Not so long ago, I was with tourists from Australia and Kazakhstan. I take them to the route along hunters’ paths - to check traps. It was very cold - minus 63. At first, they refused to continue, but later on, they warmed up in the hunters’ hut and asked me to walk on." It’s impossible to put into words the tourists’ emotions, which Tuman sees. The excitement is in shining eyes and in exclamations. Those emotions, he saw after the first trip, proved to him the choice was correct. "After first clients, it was clear to me I’ve made the right decision," he said.

Read also Krasnoyarsk Region doubles number of passenger flights to Arctic districts