Russian embassy says 133 Russians ready to leave China’s Hubei province

BEIJING, February 3. /TASS/. At least 133 Russian citizens said they were willing to return to Russia from China’s Hubei province because of the coronavirus outbreak, 85 of them are in the city of Wuhan, Public Relations Officer at the Russian Embassy in China Georgy Egorov informed TASS.

"The number of citizens who expressed their willingness to leave Hubei stands at 133, they will be evacuated. Of these, 85 are in Wuhan," the diplomat said. "All of them agreed to be placed under a 14-day quarantine."

"There are no [coronavirus] cases among Russians in China," Egorov stressed. When asked whether citizens of the CIS member-countries will be evacuated along with Russian nationals, he refrained from commenting on the issue.

According to preliminary estimates, a total of 341 Russians could currently be in China’s Hubei province.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova earlier said that all Russian citizens who expressed such a desire would be evacuated from Hubei province. After returning to Russia, they will be quarantined for 14 days.