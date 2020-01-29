China hands over to Russia coronavirus genome, scientists working on vaccine

BEIJING, January 29. /TASS/. China has handed over to Russia the genome of novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV, Russia’s Consulate General in southern China’s Guangzhou said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Russian and Chinese scientists have started developing the vaccine.

"The Chinese side has handed over to Russia the virus genome thus enabling our scientists to quickly prepare snap tests, which can identify the virus in a human body within two hours. The Russian and Chinese specialists have started developing the vaccine," the statement runs.

According to the latest data, the total number of pneumonia cases caused by a novel coronavirus has reached 6,012, and the death toll has hit 132.

The outbreak of pneumonia caused by novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV was recorded in late December in a major Chinese city Wuhan, home to more than 11 million people.

The new strain of coronavirus has already been identified in almost all Chinese provinces including Beijing and Shanghai as well as in other countries such as Australia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Canada, Malaysia, Nepal, South Korea, Singapore, the United States, Thailand, France, Germany, Sri Lanka and Japan. The World Health Organization recognized the pneumonia outbreak in China as a national emergency but stopped short of declaring it an international one.