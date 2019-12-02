Putin signs law on use of Nazi symbols in works of art

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law allowing to use Nazi symbols in works of science, literature and art on condition of condemning Nazism, as follows from a press statement posted on the official website of legal information on Monday.

The law amends article 6 of the law on the immortalization of the victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War (the Eastern Front during WWII where Russia fought against Nazi Germany) and article 1 of the law on countering extremist activities, under which public display of Nazi symbols, as well as symbols and emblems of extremist organizations is branded as extremist activities.

Under the new law, public display of Nazi symbols in works of science, literature and art, as well as in educational and information purposes will not be considered as extremism when it is done to form negative attitude to the ideology of Nazism and on condition of the absence of signs of its propaganda or justification.