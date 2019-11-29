Mobile team of Russian military doctors sees patients in Aleppo's north

Throughout the day, military doctors provided medical assistance to more than 30 residents of the remote village. The mobile team is equipped will all necessary diagnostic equipment and medicines. The work of military doctors in Tel Gazal coincided with a humanitarian operation in the area. Local residents were handed 500 food sets at the entrance to a local clinic.

TEL GAZAL, November 29. /TASS/. Mobile team of the Russian special medical forces stationed in the Syrian city of Kobani has seen their first patients during their trip to the settlement of Tel Gazal in the north of the Aleppo province.

Representative of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides Vladimir Varnavsky said that two Russian military hospitals are operating in Syria's north - one in Kobani in Aleppo province, and the other one in al-Hasakah province.

"In the first five days of work <...> over 600 local residents received medical assistance," Varnavsky told reporters. "Patients can see a doctor every day at Qamishli's local hospital or at the headquarters of the Russian military police in Kobani. Mobile teams work every other day in settlements on the other side of the Euphrates river in provinces of Aleppo and al-Hasakah," he added.

War destroyed medical field in Syria

Syrian cardiologist Talal Marashi told reporters that the medical field in the country has suffered the most in the war.

"Many doctors left the country, they fled. That's why we really need specialists and medicines. It's good that Russia has helped us, and your doctors has taught our medical workers a lot. They also brought a lot of medicines that are currently lacking in the north of Syria. In general, we would have faced a much more serious crisis if not for the help of Russian specialists," Marashi explained.

Russian medical special forces have arrived to the Russian military police headquarters near Kobani several days ago.

Russian military doctors earlier provided assistance to people in Palmyra.