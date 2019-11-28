Russian military medics start work in clinic in Qamishli in northern Syria

"Russian physicians are starting work in a clinic located in the community of Qamishli. A medical unit consisting of the best experts of the medical service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry arrived here on friendly Syrian soil," he said.

QAMISHLI /Syria/, November 28. /TASS/. A unit of Russian military medics has begun working in a clinic situated in the city of Qamishli in northern Syria, Deputy Commander of the Medical Union Medical Lieutenant Colonel Vadim Kuzmin reported.

A festive rally with 300 citizens participating was held near the district hospital to mark the commencement of the Russian medics’ efforts. "We are ready to provide highly professional assistance to all the residents of our city who need it. [We] welcome everyone," Kuzmin said, addressing the public.

Experts from the Burdenko Main Military Clinical Hospital arrived to begin their duties in the trans-Euphrates region. The Russian medics have already started working and are receiving local residents. The medical unit has all the necessary means and equipment to provide help, even specialized assistance.

Two mobile medical teams were also formed at the military hospital and will be able to offer medical help to inhabitants of remote communities, going there with aid convoys.