Delegation of Russian Orthodox churches in Western Europe to visit Moscow on Friday

PARIS, October 31. /TASS/. A delegation of the Archdiocese of Russian Orthodox churches in Western Europe will visit Moscow on Friday to sign a document on being included in the jurisdiction of the Russian Orthodox Church, Archbishop John (Renneteau) of Dubna told TASS on Thursday.

"Tomorrow, we leave for Moscow and on Sunday, we will receive the document from the hands of the Holy Patriarch," he said. "This document recognizes the autonomy, identity and chosen form of inclusion in the Moscow Patriarchate. It also means that we are recognized canonically, which Constantinople refused to do, wishing for the Archdiocese to be disbanded." He added that the Moscow Patriarchate and the Archdiocese delegation jointly prepared the document.

"Over 60 congregations [of the Archdiocese] have confirmed their transition to the jurisdiction of the Russian Orthodox Church," he noted. "Among them, of course, is the Alexander Nevsky Cathedral in Paris on Rue Daru."