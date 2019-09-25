SCO chief warns of potential terrorist access to radioactive materials

UN, September 25. /TASS/. Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Vladimir Norov has warned of potential terrorist access to radioactive and poisonous materials during his speech at the UN Security Council session.

According to him, factors of instability caused by the mounting terrorist threat and "the fusion of terrorism and transnational organized crime" are becoming more common in the world today. "Foreign terrorist militants are returning from hotspots and are trying to create new bases in various parts of the world, namely in Eurasia," Norov said. "The threat of terrorist access to radioactive and poisonous materials, of the use of new forms of financing and weaponry is growing."

In this regard, the SCO chief stressed that the fight against terrorism and related threats is "one of the key priorities of the organization’s activity since its establishment."