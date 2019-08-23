Russia extends rule on destruction of banned Western food for another year — decree

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Russia has extended the rule on destroying banned food imports for another year until December 31, 2020.

The relevant decree of the Russian government has been published on the official website of legal information.

In the summer of 2014, Russia banned imports of a number of food products from the U.S., Norway, Australia, Canada and the EU countries in response to anti-Russian sanctions imposed due to the developments in Ukraine. Currently, the ban on imports also covers Albania, Montenegro, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Ukraine.

Since 2015, products banned for import or without reliable information about their origin have been removed from sale and destroyed.

Since the food embargo was introduced, the Russian agricultural watchdog has destroyed more than 32,000 tonnes of illegally imported goods of animal and vegetable origin.