Russian cosmonaut Kononenko sets record of 1,000 days spent in space on aggregate

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Oleg Kononenko, a commander of cosmonaut squad of the Russian Space Agency (Roscosmos) and a TASS special correspondent working onboard the International Space Station (ISS), became the first person in the world to stay in the Earth orbit for 1,000 days on the aggregate, the press office of Roscosmos said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Today at 00:00:20 Moscow time, Roscosmos state corporation cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko, who currently works at the International Space Station has booked a record of 1,000 days for the first time in the world in terms of total spaceflight duration," the statement reads.