Modern Russia’s first lunar probe to be launched Aug 11

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The launch of an automatic space probe to the Moon, the Luna-25, is scheduled for August 11 this year, the tour operator RocketTrip has said on its website.

"August 11 is the launch date," the website says in the section devoted to the tour to the Vostochny spaceport for the launch of the Luna-25.

In turn, the Russian space agency told TASS on Monday that the state corporation had earlier declared plans for launching the Luna-25 spacecraft in August.

The first domestically made probe in modern Russia’s history, the Luna-25, is to deliver a landing module for research and exploration in the area of the Moon’s south pole near the Boguslavsky crater. Earlier, Roscosmos told the media that the launch of the mission had been moved from July to August to achieve the required reliability of the project’s implementation.