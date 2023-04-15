Russia’s Alexander Grebenkin to fly to ISS on Crew Dragon Feb 2024

KEMEROVO, April 15. /TASS/. Russian cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin will take a seat in the US spacecraft Crew Dragon to fly to the ISS in February 2024, as follows from what Grebenkin himself told the media at a gala concert of the festival Yury Gagarin Night in Kemerovo on Saturday.

"At the moment I am in training for the main Crew-8 team that will fly the US spacecraft Crew Dragon. The eighth mission is due in February 2024. The training schedule is very tight and intensive," Grebenkin said.

According to earlier reports, cosmonauts Konstantin Borisov and Alexander Grebenkin will go to the ISS on Crew Dragon spacecraft. The number of cross-flight missions to the ISS has been increased. Roscosmos announced the signing of an agreement on joint cross-flight missions by Russian cosmonauts and US astronauts to the ISS on July 15, 2022. Oleg Kononenko, the commander of the Roscosmos cosmonaut team, said that the previously signed agreement on cross-flights envisaged three flights by Russian cosmonauts on the US spacecraft Crew Dragon.