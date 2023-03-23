Russia’s Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket delivers military satellite into orbit

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. A Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket launched from the Plesetsk spaceport delivered a military satellite into the designated orbit, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"The space vehicle was put into the target orbit at the designated time and placed under the control of the ground-based facilities of the Space Troops," the ministry said in a statement.

Stable telemetry has been established and is being maintained with the satellite designated as Kosmos-2567. The satellite’s onboard systems are operating in normal mode. The data on the satellite has been entered into the catalog of space vehicles of the Russian space monitoring system, the ministry said.

The Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the military satellite blasted off from the Plesetsk spaceport in northern Russia at 9:40 a.m. Moscow time on March 23. The launch and the delivery into orbit proceeded in normal mode.