Launch of light Angara rocket scheduled for October — space official

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. The launch of a light Angara carrier rocket from the Plesetsk space center is scheduled for October, a Russian space industry official told reporters on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"The closest Angara launch is scheduled for this year, from the Plesetsk cosmodrome. It will be a light-class Angara rocket. It will be in October," said Sergey Kuznetsov, the chief designer of the Salyut construction bureau (part of the Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center).

Roscosmos space agency said this summer it was sending a light Angara rocket to Plesetsk to complete flight trials.

The Angara is a family of Russian carrier rockets. They are produced by the Polyot Enterprise (part of the Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center within Roscosmos). The first three launches of Angara heavy rockets took place from the Plesetsk spaceport on December 23, 2014, December 14, 2020 and December 27, 2021. The launch of the light Angara rocket took place on July 9, 2014 (the suborbital test flight) and on April 29, 2022 (the orbital flight).