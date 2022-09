MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. A new two-hour pattern of approaching the International Space Station (ISS) was developed specifically for the Progress MS-21 cargo vehicle to be launched in October, head of the ballistic department of Energia Rocket and Space Corporation told TASS.

"Specialists suggest implementing a pattern, leaving the existing automatic closing-in section only. The pattern was called the two-hour one," Rafail Murtazin said.