Fregat booster with Iranian satellite separates from Soyuz-2.1b rocket’s upper stage

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. A Fregat booster with Iran’s Khayyam satellite and 16 smaller spacecraft successfully separated from the upper stage of a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket, Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos announced in a live broadcast on its YouTube channel on Tuesday.

The booster will also orbit smaller satellites designed and produced by Russia’s leading universities, as well as commercial and non-commercial companies.

The list of smaller satellites launched into space includes CubeSX-HSE-2, Monitor-1, UTMN, CYCLOPS, Siren, KAI-1, Kuzbass-300, Skoltech-B1, Skoltech-B2, Polytech Universe-1, Polytech Universe-2, Vizard, Geoscan-Edelweis, MIET-AIS, ISOI and ReshUCube.

Those were designed by St. Petersburg’s Peter the Great Polytechnic University and Baltic State Technical University, the Moscow-based Skobeltsyn Research Institute of Nuclear Physics, the Tyumen State University, Siberian State University of Science and Technologies and other higher education institutions and produced by Geoskan and other companies.

The spacecraft will be used for scientific and technological research, including the development of inter-satellite communication channels, measurement of electromagnetic radiation, remote earth probing and environmental monitoring.