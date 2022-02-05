Soyuz-2.1a rocket carrying military satellite blasts off from Plesetsk

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. A Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket has been launched from the Plesetsk spaceport in Russia’s Arkhangelsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"A combat crew of the Space Forces of the Aerospace Forces successfully launched a medium-class Soyuz-2.1a rocket carrying a spacecraft in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry from Launchpad 4 at Site 43 at the Defense Ministry’s test spaceport in the Arkhangelsk region at 10:00 am Moscow time on Saturday, February 5," the statement reads.