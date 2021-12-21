Launch of Angara space rocket from Plesetsk postponed till December 24 — sources

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The launch of the heavy space rocket Angara from the Plesetsk cosmodrome, in the Arkhangelsk Region, has been postponed till the alternative date, December 24, two sources in the space rocket industry told TASS.

"The launch of the Angara rocket has been postponed by one day. Now it is due on December 24," one source said.

Another source has confirmed the delay.

Angara is a family of Russia’s launch vehicles. Its universal components are manufactured at the Omsk-based industrial association PO Polyot (an affiliate of the Roscosmos-run Khrunichev Center). There have been two launches of the Angara heavy rockets from Plesetsk - on December 23, 2014 and December 14, 2020.