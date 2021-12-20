Soyuz MS-20 undocks from ISS

KOROLEV, December 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft has undocked from the ISS’ Poisk module, the Mission Control Center reported on Monday.

The crew of the Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft made up of cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin as TASS’ first-ever special reporter in space, Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa and his business assistant Yozo Hirano.

The engines will be activated at around 05:18 Moscow time for landing. A Soyuz MS-20 descent module is expected to land at approximately 06:13 Moscow time, about 148 km southeast of the Kazakh city of Jezkazgan.

The spacecraft, launched by the Soyuz-2.1a rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on December 8, approached the ISS via the four-orbit trajectory. The docking proceeded in automatic mode.

On November 17, TASS and Roscosmos signed a memorandum on cooperation, which includes the establishment of a TASS news office aboard the ISS. Roscosmos cosmonaut, Hero of Russia Alexander Misurkin became the first TASS reporter in space. He reported on the life and work of the station. His reports, photos and videos are available on the TASS website.