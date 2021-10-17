Actress Peresild says departure from ISS makes her sad

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Actress Yulia Peresild, who spent 12 days aboard the International Space Station (ISS), said she was slightly disappointed about the need to leave the orbit.

"I’m feeling a bit sad today. It seemed that 12 days would be a lot, but I did not want to leave [the ISS] when everything was over," she said in a Channel One broadcast. "Clearly, this was a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

During the flight from Kazakhstan to Russia, Peresild noted that she was feeling well. "I’m not nauseous, my head does not hurt, I just cannot walk very well yet," the actress said.

Peresild also told Channel One Russia that the film crew members had hardly any sleep during 12 days of filming, because they were afraid of deteriorating of condition in the following days. "We did not get much sleep, although the doctors forbade us from doing this. <...> The point is that we had a very big plan to complete. We practically did not stop, especially in the early days," the actress mentioned.

Peresild described space flight as an incredible adventure. "Of course, I want to go home, I want to see my children, but I just had such a feeling like it was some kind of short love date with this amazing space, which is impossible to photograph. It is clear that we shot some footage, however, it is still very challenging to convey the real atmosphere. <...> Perhaps, we will manage to [convey this atmosphere] in our film, we really want to do so," the Russian actress pointed out.

About the Vyzov (Challenge) project

The Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft with Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, actress Yulia Peresild and film director Klim Shipenko on board undocked from the ISS at 4:14 Moscow time on Sunday. The descent module touched the ground in Kazakhstan at 07:35 Moscow time.

Peresild and Shipenko were shooting the first-ever movie in outer space about a woman doctor who travels to the orbital outpost to save a cosmonaut’s life. The film is a joint project of Roscosmos, Russia’s Channel One and the Yellow, Black and White studio. Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov, Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov also have parts in the movie.

Overall, about 35-40 minutes of the film’s screen time were to be filmed in the orbit.