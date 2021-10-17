Russia’s Soyuz spacecraft with film crew on board undocks from ISS

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft with a film crew on board undocked form the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module of the International Space Station, according to a broadcast by Russia’s Roscosmos space agency.

The deorbit burn will begin at 06:41 Moscow time on Sunday.

The reentry capsule is expected to land at approximately 07:35 Moscow time, about 148 km southeast of the Kazakh city of Jezkazgan.

The film crew consisting of actress Yulia Peresild and film director Klim Shipenko was shooting the first-ever movie in outer space about a woman doctor who travels to the orbital outpost to save a cosmonaut’s life. Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov, Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov also have parts in the movie.

The actress and the film director spent 12 days in orbit.

Efforts on the ground

Russia’s An-12 and An-26 spacecraft carrying special equipment for locating the Soyuz MS-18 reentry capsule took off from the airfields in Karaganda and Jezkazgan in the Republic of Kazakhstan on Sunday, the Russian Central Military District’s press service said in a statement on Sunday.

"An-12 and An-26 transport planes, carrying special equipment for determining coordinates, took off from airfields in Kazakhstan’s Jezkazgan and Karaganda, heading to the presumed landing zone of the Soyuz MS-18 reentry capsule," the statement says.

The director general of Russia’s space corporation Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, and the CEO of Russia's TV Channel One, Konstantin Ernst are headed to the Soyuz MS-18 landing site aboard a helicopter.

"With a group of helicopters, we are departing to the spacecraft’s presumed landing site," Rogozin wrote in his Telegram channel.

He also attached a photo from the helicopter, where Ernst can also be seen.

The task of the air group is to survey weather conditions in the designated area and re-transmit voices of the Soyuz MS-18 crew. The aircraft will also conduct visual and radiotechnical survey of the landing from the assigned flight level, in order to determine the exact location of the landing site. Besides, the planes carry teams of paratroopers of the Central Military District.

Overall, 200 servicemen, 12 Mi-8MTV5-1 helicopters, three An-12 and An-26 planes and around 20 pieces of special equipment belonging to the Central Military District, including five search and evacuation amphibious vehicles, are involved in the operation for the safe landing of the manned Soyuz spacecraft.