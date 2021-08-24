Rostec presents Blue Sky pro glasses against insomnia

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Technodinamika Holding, part of state corporation Rostec has presented a prototype model of glasses to fight insomnia and has revealed their preliminary price, Rostec reported. The mass production of the glasses is expected to start in 2022.

"At the Army 2021 military and technical forum Technodinamika Holding of state corporation Rostec for the first time presented a prototype model of glasses to fight insomnia - Blue Sky pro. The device provides for the preventive treatment of sleep disorders and restoring daily biorhythms within one or two days," according to Rostec.

The glasses are intended for mass use and in particular can be used by military personnel to recuperate.

The light emitted by the glasses activates the brain and the internal biological clock, they should also make it easier to get used to jet lag and improve well-being.

Igor Nasenkov, General Director of Technodinamika, noted that the company is targeting the production of 15,000 units. Their price can range from 7,000 to 30,000 rubles ($94-$406), depending on the material used. The glasses will be produced at the Samara Electromechanical Plant of the Techmash company.

The Army-2021 forum is currently in progress in Kubinka outside Moscow and is running from August 22 to 28.