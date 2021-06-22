Kremlin has no data about preparations of federal program to ‘implant chips into brain’

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that he could not either confirm or deny that a federal program is in the works to allegedly explore the implantation of microchips into the human brain.

Earlier, the Kommersant newspaper reported on the development of such a program. According to the newspaper, a working group has been established under the Russian Ministry of Education and Science to draft a federal program dubbed ‘Brain, Health, Intellect and Innovations for 2021-2029’ which envisions the development of neuro-interfaces that will allow people to operate devices using only signals from their brain. Kommersant suggests that the document was allegedly approved by Russian President Vladimir Putin in March.

"No, you know that I don’t have such information. Therefore, I can neither confirm nor deny it," Peskov said.

He added that he also had not seen the document. "I simply don’t have this information," he concluded.