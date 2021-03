MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Russian-US consultations on space security were held on Tuesday in a videoconference format, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"The sides exchanged views on a wide spectrum of problems of security of space activities and expressed their interest in continuing dialogue on these problems," it said.

Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Russia valued cooperation with the United States in outer space and hoped for its continuation.