Putin urges supporting young scientists in mastering modern research equipment

In particular, Sergei Piontkovsky, leading researcher of the Sevastopol State University, who has many years of experience in foreign educational institutions, drew the President’s attention to the fact that young scientists lack experience in operating modern devices for scientific research. That is why he considers it necessary to send young professionals to various research centers for training.

"Indeed, we need to do a lot to ensure that young researchers are ready to work on the new scientific instrument base," the head of state said.

Putin recalled that young scientists under the age of 39 make up 60% of researchers under the mega-grant program. According to him, appropriate training can be carried out both abroad and in leading Russian scientific centers.

"We have even created whole separate programs to support young researchers, young scientists," the head of state noted, specifying that 15 new research centers are being created in Russia, which should combine the opportunities of business, regional research base, local administrations and federal scientific institutions. Thus, it is possible to aim researchers at solving the problems of Russian regions, the President summed up.

"Of course, in a place like Crimea and Sevastopol, research into the biology of the southern seas is a natural thing," Putin said.

I know there are two applications for participation in this program for the creation of new research centers. I hope that this will be considered thoroughly by the relevant tender committee. We will think about what else can be done additionally to support you," the President concluded.

Piontkovsky also said that in recent years the Sevastopol State University has managed to purchase a wide range of modern equipment, open several laboratories, all this allows conducting world-class research. According to him, the university is actively developing the marine research.

"A world-class scientific and educational center was organized in the field of Marine Sciences, Technologies and Regional Ecosystems. We have applied for state funding. Could you pay attention to the scientific potential of the center, which is strongly focused on studying southern seas and the southern sector of the world ocean," the leading researcher at the Sevastopol State University told Putin.