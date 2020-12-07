Russia’s Sber and Microsoft develop unique robot control system

NEW YORK, December 8. /TASS/. Russia’s Sber and Microsoft Research have developed a unique AI system that offers the opportunity to teach robots to manipulate physical objects, the US multinational technology company said in its blog.

The companies released a video showing how a robot-manipulator unloads collection bags with coins weighing up to 6 kg from mobile carts for further processing in counting machines. The researchers said that the task was complicated as these were unsteady objects with a moving center of gravity. The new system allows the robot-manipulator to unload bags successfully under real conditions on the first attempt in over 95% of cases. It can be also used in other fields, including logistics, oil production and rescue operations.

Sber and Microsoft Research note that they have developed a system that "offers the opportunity to teach robots to manipulate physical objects of unstable shape in almost the same way that humans do."

The joint project was launched in October 2019. "A key goal of the research project was to develop a robotic system that could collaborate with human operators in changing environments, freeing teams from performing routine work and ensuring greater safety throughout the operation." Work on the project was carried out at Sber’s Robotics Laboratory in Moscow in collaboration with Microsoft researchers in US states of California and Washington.

