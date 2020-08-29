Launch of US Delta IV rocket with spy satellite to take place not earlier than September 5

NEW YORK, August 29. /TASS/. The launch of the Delta IV Heavy rocket carrying the NROL-44 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office has been scrubbed and can take place not earlier than in seven days, United Launch Alliance (ULA) announced on its website on Saturday.

According to the statement, the launch was "scrubbed today due to an unexpected condition during terminal count at approximately three seconds before liftoff."

"The required recycle time prior to the next launch attempt is seven days minimum," ULA said.

The activities of the National Reconnaissance Office, which controls the US intelligence satellites, are highly classified. There is no official information about the purpose of the device and its cost.

ULA was founded in 2006. Its headquarters are located in Centennial, Colorado. The company is a joint venture between the American corporations Boeing and Lockheed Martin.