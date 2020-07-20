Russian Direct Investment Fund: COVID-19 vaccines production can stop 2nd wave of pandemic

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The large-scale production of COVID-19 vaccines in Russia will start in August 2020 and may halt the potential second wave of the pandemic, chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said in an interview with the coronavirus hotline website.

"We expect an approval from regulators in the Russian Federation as early as in August. Immediately after that we plan launching the large-scale production on sites of RDIF portfolio companies - R-Pharm and Alium. Approval in other partner countries is expected in September. The large-scale production of this vaccine can help to stop the potential second wave of the pandemic," Dmitriev said.

Over 30 mln doses will be produced in Russia and about 200 mln will be manufactured globally in case of successful tests by the year-end, he said.

"We will cover Russia’s needs in the first instance but international cooperation is an important element of development and clinical trials," Dmitriev added.

The third phase of clinical tests of the Russian vaccine is planned in the Middle East in particular. Manufacturing in other countries will be implemented through partnerships with sovereign funds of five nations. One of RDIF’s portfolio companies also intends to produce the vaccine of the Oxford University developed in cooperation with AstraZeneca.