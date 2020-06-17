UK drug dexamethasone not panacea for coronavirus, says senior scientist

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Dexamethasone, a drug used by the UK medics, is not a breakthrough in treatment of the coronavirus, the drug panacea for this infection has not been created yet, Alexander Sergeyev, president of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), told TASS Wednesday.

"The practical estimation of effectiveness of this drug must be performed by our medics first, but it is already clear that this drug does not provide radical improvement. Besides, it is used at the latest stage of disease, when a patient is already plugged to a ventilator. This is why dexamethasone is not a panacea. The humanity is still looking for the coronavirus remedy."

He recalled that the worst thing about the coronavirus is lack of control over transition of the disease to its severe form.

"What you and me are afraid of in the coronavirus? We both understand that the disease’s transition to its severe stage is not really in our control, which is not the case in bacterial and other viral diseases. For example, we take antibiotics against bacterial lung diseases. There is no such remedy for the coronavirus, we are still looking for the panacea," he said.

The World Health Organization deemed the results of the UK’s RECOVERY clinical research a "scientific breakthrough." According to the research, use of dexamethasone reduces lethality in COVID-19 patients.