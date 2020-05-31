Partnership with Roscosmos to remain strong NASA

NEW YORK, May 31. /TASS/. The partnership between the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the Russian space agency Roscosmos will remain sound, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said at a briefing after the Crew Dragon spacecraft launch.

"They [Roscosmos] believe in the partnership and so I think it’s going to remain strong," Bridenstine said.

The Crew Dragon manned spacecraft with two astronauts on board was launched using the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on May 30 from the Cape Canaveral.