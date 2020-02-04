Roscosmos to offer new modification of Soyuz-5 rocket for Sea Launch floating spaceport

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos is ready to develop a new rocket for the Sea Launch floating spaceport owned by S7 Group instead of Ukrainian Zenit launch vehicles, Roscosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin told TASS on Tuesday.

"We are ready to develop a launch vehicle for S7 Space instead of the Zenit. Notionally, the rocket will be called the Soyuz-7 - the sea version of the Soyuz-5 carrier rocket with less fueling," the Roscosmos chief said.

With its less fueling, the Soyuz-7 will be able to deliver almost the same payload as the Soyuz-5 puts into low orbit thanks to the floating spaceport’s location in the southern latitudes. Under its technical assignment, the Soyuz-5 is designed to orbit up to 17 tonnes of payload.