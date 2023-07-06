Russia confident that Iran will swiftly join SCO activity — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Moscow has no doubts that Tehran will quickly join the activity of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Thursday.

"Relying on good Russian-Iranian relations, we actively support this aspiration of Tehran and have no doubts that after gaining full membership, Iran will quickly master the very mechanics of the organization and will most actively get integrated into the common work," the diplomat said.

Zakharova pointed out that Iran had been participating in the SCO activity since 2006 as an observer and through concrete activities it "confirmed its interest to move towards tightening mutually beneficial ties." "We count on coordinated efforts for further strengthening of the SCO and its role in international affairs," she added.

According to the diplomat, Iran's potential will be in demand "to promote cooperation on the economic track, especially in ensuring transport, food and energy security" of the SCO member nations. "The rich cultural, civilizational tradition of the Islamic world will be added to the humanitarian variety of SCO activities. Therefore, there are very many promising trajectories for cooperation," Zakharova stressed.

The summit of the SCO Council of Heads of State, which was held in New Delhi on Tuesday in an online format, announced Iran’s joining the SCO as its ninth member country.