UNITED NATIONS, July 6. /TASS/. The United Nations Security Council has allowed a Ukrainian representative to take part in a meeting on Iran’s nuclear program despite objections from Russia, a TASS correspondent reported.

Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya pointed out that Ukraine was a member of neither the Security Council nor the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program. He also stressed that "for years," the UN Security Council had been reluctant to allow the countries not related to the JCPOA to participate in UNSC meetings on the issue. "Today, you are asked to break this pattern in favor of the tactical considerations of the British chairmanship, which is ready to ukrainianize everything, including the most important areas of the Council’s activities," the Russian diplomat maintained.

The issue was put to a vote due to Russia's objection and 12 Security Council members voted in favor of Ukraine’s participation. Russia and China voted against it, while Mozambique abstained.

Before the vote, the US envoy spoke out in favor of the initiative. In response, Nebenzya noted that it was because of Washington’s withdrawal from the JCPOA that the Iran nuclear deal was at risk.

"Today, the world once again saw the double standards of Western countries. London, Washington and their Western allies are ready to sacrifice any achievements of multilateral diplomacy in a bid to please their clientele in Kiev, even compromising the most pressing issues on the multilateral agenda," the Russian envoy concluded.