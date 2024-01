MOSCOW, January 28./TASS/. A fire is reported at the Moscow Academic Theater of Satire in Moscow’s center, a source from the emergencies services told TASS.

"A fire broke out at the Theater of Satire on Triumfalnaya Square. Smoke is rising from the roof of the building," the source said, adding that teams of firefighters had been rushed to the site.

Spectators are being evacuated from the theater, where a performance was to begin at noon. According to early reports, no one has been injured.