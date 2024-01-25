Kremlin spokesman confirms Kiev was informed about Ukrainian POWs aboard Il-76 plane

KALININGRAD, January 25. /TASS/. Russia gave Ukraine advance notice that POWs were on board the Il-76 plane downed by the Ukrainian army in the Belgorod Region, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Izvestia.

"Here I suggest that we should be guided by the information coming from our side. Our representatives said that such information had been given in a timely manner," the spokesman said.

He noted that how the swap is carried out is classified. "This is something that should not be made public and should not be published anywhere. Therefore, probably in the interests of continuing this process, we shouldn’t discuss all these details now," Peskov added.

He said that investigators were already working on the case. "We know that the black boxes have already been found, we know that holes from the strike elements have been found on what has remained of the plane’s fuselage. Accordingly, the investigators will have to determine the type of the fragmentation and what kinds of weapons it belongs to," the spokesman summed up.