Lavrov’s delegation leaving for New York to take part in UNSC events - spokeswoman

UNITED NATIONS, January 21. /TASS/. Ukraine’s strike on Donetsk that claimed 25 lives will the focus of a Russia-requested meeting of the United Nations Security Council on January 22 that will be attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansk said.

"I have no doubts that this yet another atrocious crime of the Ukrainian army will be among the central topics of a Russia-requested UN Security Council on January 22 with the participation of Sergey Lavrov," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Another topic will be the West’s weapons supplies to Ukraine.

A market in Donetsk came under artillery shelling by Ukrainian troops on Sunday. According to head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin, Ukrainian troops used 152mm and 155mm artillery systems. The Russian foreign ministry has called on all responsible governments and international structures to condemn Ukraine’s terror attack on Donetsk, which claimed 25 lives and left 20 more people wounded.