MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. A special plane of the Russian emergencies ministry has departed to the Gaza Strip with a humanitarian cargo, the ministry’s press service told TASS.

"An Il-76 plane of the Russian Emergencies Ministry took off from the Zhukovsky Airport to El Arish," the ministry said. "It carries emergency lighting sets, power generators, medicines and food weighting around 21 metric tons in total.".