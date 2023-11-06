Arms control agreements with NATO impossible as of today — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Any agreements between Russia and NATO member states in the sphere of arms control are impossible as of today, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry announced that the procedure of Russia's withdrawal from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) was completed at midnight on November 7 and the document was no longer valid for Moscow.

"Authorities of NATO member states and the bloc's clients clearly demonstrated their inability to negotiate," the statement reads. "As of today, any arms control agreements with them are impossible.".