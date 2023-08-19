Russian president visits command post of special military operation in Rostov-on-Don

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin has held a meeting with Russia’s top brass in the command post of the Russian special military operation in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, the president’s press service told TASS

"The head of the state heard reports from Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov and a number of military commanders," the Kremlin said.

Putin has repeatedly visited the command post of the Russian special military operation in Rostov-on-Don. In particular, he held a meeting here and heard the military’s reports in the middle of March, at the same time when he visited Mariupol.