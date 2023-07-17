Train traffic on Crimean Bridge suspended — Southern Suburban Passenger Company

SEVASTOPOL, July 17. /TASS/. The train traffic on the Crimean bridge has been temporarily closed, the Southern Suburban Passenger Company reported.

"Unfortunately, [traffic] on the bridge has been temporarily suspended for technical reasons. Traffic on the Crimean bridge [railway traffic] is generally closed," the information desk said when asked if electric trains between Kerch and Anapa would run on Monday.

The press service of the Grand Service Express carrier company reported that in connection with the emergency on the Crimean Bridge, changes in the movement of trains are possible.

Earlier, the head of the Republic of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov announced a suspension of traffic on the Crimean Bridge due to an emergency in the area of the 145th footing. He did not specify the cause of the incident. Motorists were recommended to refrain from traveling to the bridge and use an alternative land route through new regions of Russia. The Crimean authorities stated that the region has all the necessary stocks of fuels and lubricants, food and industrial goods. An operational headquarters has been set up in the Temryuk district, located near the Crimean Bridge.