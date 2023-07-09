Ukrainian troops shell DPR 15 times over 24 hours, republic reports no casualties

DONETSK, July 10. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have shelled communities in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 15 times over the past 24 hours firing 89 rounds of ammunition, with no casualties reported, the DPR mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes (JCCC) said.

"Over the past 24 hours, the mission reported 15 instances of fire on the part of Ukrainian armed formations. In the Donetsk area, the adversary conducted 10 bombardments using MLRS, 155-mm artillery, in the Gorlovka area - four bombardments with 152-mm artillery, in the Yasinovataya area - one shelling with 152-mm artillery, having launched 89 units of various munitions. <...> Over the past 24 hours, no reports of civilian casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure have been reported," the mission said.

On July 8, 58 bombardments were recorded in the DPR with one person killed and seven wounded.