Authorities urge Rostov-on-Don residents to stay indoors, not to travel downtown

ROSTOV-ON-DON, June 24. /TASS/. Rostov Region authorities called on Rostov-on-Don residents to refrain from travelling downtown and to stay home, if possible, Governor Vasiliy Golubev said on his Telegram channel Saturday.

"Dear compatriots! Due to the current situation, I ask you to refrain from travelling downtown and, if possible, not to leave your houses," the governor said.

The regional government press office told reporters that the governor is currently inside the city.

He added that he ordered city administration and the utilities to take necessary measures to ensure operation of all city systems.

"I supervise the issue, receive reports regularly. Once again, I urge the residents not to leave their homes and not to travel downtown," the governor said.

Earlier, Wagner PMC founder Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Telegram channel published several audio messages. In particular, Prigozhin claimed that his units were hit with airstrikes, accusing Russia’s military leadership. In this regard, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) initiated a criminal case over charges of call for an armed rebellion.

The Russian Defense Ministry called the reports on strikes at Wagner PMC units false. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that President Vladimir Putin was informed about the situation around Prigozhin and "necessary measures are being taken.".