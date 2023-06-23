Prigozhin’s statements call for civil conflict, stab in back of Russian Armed Forces — FSB

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. The statements and actions of Wagner PMC founder Yevgeny Prigozhin effectively constitute calls for beginning of and armed civil conflict, Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) press office said.

"Prigozhin’s statements and actions effectively constitute calls for an armed civil conflict on Russian territory and a stab in the back of Russian servicemen fighting with pro-Nazi Ukrainian forces," the press office said.

"We call on the PMC fighter not to commit irreparable mistakes, to stop any force actions against the Russian people, and not to comply with criminal and traitorous orders of Prigozhin, and to take measures on his apprehension. All information being disseminated on social media in Yevgeny Prigozhin’s name about the alleged Defense Ministry’s missile strikes on Wagner PMC units are false and are an informational provocation," the press office said," the press office said.