Putin has been briefed on situation with Prigozhin, measures are being taken — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is aware of the situation that is unfolding around Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the private military company Wagner, and the necessary measures are being taken, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"President Putin has been briefed on all events around Prigozhin. The necessary measures are being taken," he said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier on Friday that reports circulating on social media that allege the Russian Armed Forces had delivered a strike on "PMC Wagner encampments in the rear" are false. The ministry also said Russian forces continue to perform combat missions along the line of engagement with Ukrainian forces in the area of the special military operation.