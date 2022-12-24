Kherson Region governor slams Ukraine’s shelling of Kherson as false flag to blame Russia

GENICHESK, December 24. /TASS/. The shelling of Kherson by Ukrainian troops, which resulted in civilian deaths, is Ukraine’s false flag operation, Vladimir Saldo, the acting governor of the Kherson Region, wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

"Today, militants of Ukrainian armed formations have conducted terrorist shelling of Kherson, which caused civilian deaths. It is a disgusting provocation pursuing an evident goal of pinning the blame on the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation," he said.