Several people wounded in Ukraine’s shelling attack on hospital in Donetsk — mayor

DONETSK, December 18. /TASS/. Several people were wounded at a hospital in Donetsk, which came under shelling by Ukrainian troops, Donetsk’s Mayor Alexey Kulemzin said on Sunday.

"Witnesses report a fire at a building of the Kalinin Hospital. Several people were wounded," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Patients are being evacuated from a hospital in Donetsk after a shelling attack by Ukrainian troops, Kulemzin added. "We have received information about a fire at the Kalinin Hospital. Patients are being evacuated," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the People’s Militia of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the shelling attack was staged from Ukraine’s positions in the settlements of Tonenkoye and Umanskoye. Ten rockets were fired.