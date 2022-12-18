Fire breaks out at gas treatment unit at oil and gas condensate field in Irkutsk region

IRKUTSK, December 18. /TASS/. A fire has broken out at a gas treatment unit at the Markovsky oil and gas condensate field in the Irkutsk region, the press service of the Russian emergencies ministry’s Irkutsk region department said on Sunday.

"A private firefighting service and local volunteer firefighters are taking effort to put out a fire at a gas treatment unit at the Markovsky field some 2.5 kilometers of the settlement of Verkhnemarkovo in the Irkutsk region. According to preliminary data, a jeet fire is reported from the area. The fire has consumed an area of around 1,000 square kilometers. There is not threat to other units," it said.

Irkutsk Region Governor Igor Kobzev wrote on his Telegram channel that, according to preliminary data, one person was hurt.

Discovered in 1962, the Markovskoye field is operated by the Irkutsk Oil Company, which obtained a license in 2000.