Kadyrov says he is proud of EU sanctions against his daughters

GROZNY, December 17. /TASS/. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said on Friday he was taking pride in the fact that the European Union had imposed sanctions on his daughters.

"You are my little fragile daughters, but the entire West fears you. I’m immensely proud of you, my darlings. Welcome to the EU sanctions blacklist," Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that Western sanctions have become an additional factor uniting his already close-knit family.

The European Union blacklisted 141 individuals and 49 legal entities from Russia on Friday, including ministers, governors, lawmakers and celebrities, as well as five political parties, including the United Russia, LDPR, A Just Russia. Ramzan Kadyrov’s daughters, Aishat and Karina, as well as his cousin, were among the blacklisted individuals.