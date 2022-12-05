Turkish side spurns patrol duties in Syria under pretext of bad weather

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. The Turkish side has refused from taking part in a joint patrolling mission with the Russian military in Syria under the pretext of bad weather, Oleg Yegorov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Monday.

"The Turkish side has refused to take part in a joint patrolling mission under the pretext of unfavorable weather conditions," he said.

According to Yegorov, eight shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone: five in the Idlib governorate, one in the Latakia governorate, and two in the Hama governorate.